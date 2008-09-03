Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Gideon's_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9211
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Gideon's_ATR.
Input Parameters:
extern int atr_fast=5; extern int atr_slow=48;
gideons_atr
Monitor rynku
The indicator shows in a special terminal window the current symbol, the Bid/Ask rates, and the current SWAP for position LONG/SHORT, as well as floating SPREAD for a distant symbol... Let's see... Pokazuje w osobnym okienku aktualny instrument, Kursy BiAltrTrend Signal v2 2
The indicator that sets the signals of trend reverse.
TII_RLH
Indicator TII_RLH.ObjectSquare
A function for calculation of the area of three objects: a rectangle, ellipse or a triangle.