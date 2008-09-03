CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Gideon's_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9211
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Gideon's_ATR.

Input Parameters:

extern int       atr_fast=5;
extern int       atr_slow=48;


gideons_atr

Monitor rynku Monitor rynku

The indicator shows in a special terminal window the current symbol, the Bid/Ask rates, and the current SWAP for position LONG/SHORT, as well as floating SPREAD for a distant symbol... Let's see... Pokazuje w osobnym okienku aktualny instrument, Kursy Bi

AltrTrend Signal v2 2 AltrTrend Signal v2 2

The indicator that sets the signals of trend reverse.

TII_RLH TII_RLH

Indicator TII_RLH.

ObjectSquare ObjectSquare

A function for calculation of the area of three objects: a rectangle, ellipse or a triangle.