Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Monitor rynku - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15396
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Monitor rynku pokazuje w osobnym okienku terminala takie informacje jak:
- notowany instrument,
- aktualny SWAP dla pozycji LONG/SHORT,
- aktualny SPREAD,- aktualny kurs Bid/Ask.
The Monitor rynku shows in a special terminal window such information as:
- selected symbol,
- current SWAP for position LONG/SHORT,
- current SPREAD,- current Bid/Ask rate.
AltrTrend Signal v2 2
The indicator that sets the signals of trend reverse.ASCTrend1sig
Indicator ASCTrend1sig.
Gideon's_ATR
Indicator Gideon's_ATR.TII_RLH
Indicator TII_RLH.