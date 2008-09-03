CodeBaseSections
Monitor rynku - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Piotr | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
15396
(6)
spread_swap.mq4 (4.93 KB) view
Monitor rynku pokazuje w osobnym okienku terminala takie informacje jak:

- notowany instrument,

- aktualny SWAP dla pozycji LONG/SHORT,

- aktualny SPREAD,

- aktualny kurs Bid/Ask.

The Monitor rynku shows in a special terminal window such information as:

- selected symbol,

- current SWAP for position LONG/SHORT,

- current SPREAD,

- current Bid/Ask rate.


