Monitor rynku pokazuje w osobnym okienku terminala takie informacje jak: - notowany instrument, - aktualny SWAP dla pozycji LONG/SHORT, - aktualny SPREAD, - aktualny kurs Bid/Ask.

The Monitor rynku shows in a special terminal window such information as: - selected symbol, - current SWAP for position LONG/SHORT, - current SPREAD, - current Bid/Ask rate.