TII_RLH - MetaTrader 4脚本

3144
(2)
TII_RLH.mq4 (6.88 KB)
指标TII_RLH。

extern int Major_Period=60;
extern int Major_MaMode=1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma, 4=lsma
extern int Major_PriceMode=0;//0=close, 1=open, 2=high, 3=low, 4=median(high+low)/2, 5=typical(high+low+close)/3, 
6=weighted(high+low+close+close)/4
extern int Minor_Period=30;
extern color LevelColor=Silver;
extern int BuyLevel=20;
extern int MidLevel=50;
extern int SellLevel=80;


TII_RLH

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8308

