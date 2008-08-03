Author:

Tinytjan aka TheXpert

Author of Idea:

Xadviser aka Versumus

Описание:

The ZZ is drawn by the channeling principle.

The channels can also be drawn if necessary (they are drawn by default).

It also displays some statistics - the ratio between the length of the section and that of the previous one, the length of the section (by length we mean the height in points from the lowest to the highest point).



Figure:





Notes: