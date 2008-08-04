CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

cam_H4_Historical_V4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12347
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A modified Camarilla dt Historical indicator.

Parameters:

GMTshift=0;
HColor=Lime;
fontsize=12;
LabelShift=20;


cam_H4_Historical_V4

Channel ZigZag Channel ZigZag

A version of a ZZ for channels. The width of the channel is set in its properties.

Autocorrelation Function Autocorrelation Function

Autocorrelation function

Spread swap Spread swap

The indicator displays spread and swap.

DayOfWeek DayOfWeek

Indicator DayOfWeek.