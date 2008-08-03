CodeBaseSections
Autocorrelation Function - indicator for MetaTrader 4

AKF.mq4 (4.15 KB) view
ACF (autocorrelation function) is often used while analyzing the time series. Its appearance and parameters allow you to find out what process is currently proceeding, and to identify the time series model.

The following formula is used.


