CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AMA Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexandre | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
23454
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
AMA_Bands.mq4 (7.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The idea is called up by the article: Б. Шлоссберг. Полосы Боллинджера на Форекс, "Forex Magazine", №75/26, июль 2005. (B. Shlossberg. Bollinger bands at Forex, "Forex Magazine", №75/26, July 2005.). As compared to the original code (WellxAMA), the calculation of AMA is written as the calculation of the ouput value of the adaptive integrator (by the way, it is where the value of the exponential moving average comes from) that allows us to recalculate only the last and the next to the last bar, or the last one only. The arrows on the chart represent signals. Their sense is the first AMA derivative on a single timeframe.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8282

Ball Ball

Bollinger bands.

EES Hedger - Take the other side of the trade - buy when you are selling, sell when you are buying EES Hedger - Take the other side of the trade - buy when you are selling, sell when you are buying

Do you have the need to take the opposite side of a trade? Using manual trading or another EA, EES Hedger can immediately take the opposite position as specified in EA parameters. Instructions: For example, you are trading SAR EA on GBPUSD and SAR

MATWO MATWO

An adjuvant indicator that is based on the moving averages.

up3x1 Investor up3x1 Investor

МТS performs a trading oriented at the panic, publishing of the important economical indexes at the FOREX market.