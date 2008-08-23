Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AMA Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23454
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The idea is called up by the article: Б. Шлоссберг. Полосы Боллинджера на Форекс, "Forex Magazine", №75/26, июль 2005. (B. Shlossberg. Bollinger bands at Forex, "Forex Magazine", №75/26, July 2005.). As compared to the original code (WellxAMA), the calculation of AMA is written as the calculation of the ouput value of the adaptive integrator (by the way, it is where the value of the exponential moving average comes from) that allows us to recalculate only the last and the next to the last bar, or the last one only. The arrows on the chart represent signals. Their sense is the first AMA derivative on a single timeframe.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8282
Bollinger bands.EES Hedger - Take the other side of the trade - buy when you are selling, sell when you are buying
Do you have the need to take the opposite side of a trade? Using manual trading or another EA, EES Hedger can immediately take the opposite position as specified in EA parameters. Instructions: For example, you are trading SAR EA on GBPUSD and SAR
An adjuvant indicator that is based on the moving averages.up3x1 Investor
МТS performs a trading oriented at the panic, publishing of the important economical indexes at the FOREX market.