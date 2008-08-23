CodeBaseSections
Ball - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ball.mq4
The same Bollinger bands... in a separate window, with fractional deviations and the choice of the method of price and MA calculation.


The orginal of the indicator code is mercilessly copied from the Bands.mq4 by MetaQuotes Software Corp., respect to you for it.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8293

