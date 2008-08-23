Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ball - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18339
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The same Bollinger bands... in a separate window, with fractional deviations and the choice of the method of price and MA calculation.
The orginal of the indicator code is mercilessly copied from the Bands.mq4 by MetaQuotes Software Corp., respect to you for it.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8293
EES Hedger - Take the other side of the trade - buy when you are selling, sell when you are buying
Do you have the need to take the opposite side of a trade? Using manual trading or another EA, EES Hedger can immediately take the opposite position as specified in EA parameters. Instructions: For example, you are trading SAR EA on GBPUSD and SARIsConnected
An EA that writes the time of disconnections from the server into a file.