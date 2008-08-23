CodeBaseSections
MATWO - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MATWO.mq4 (1.97 KB) view
You can read it easily, if the signal line (level 2) crosses the zero line, you should prepare to moving of the price in the direction of the intersection, the formation of a top or a bottom represents a probable reverse or a correction. This kind of intersections and formations on the hystogram (level 1) are the confirmative signals.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8307

