Indicators

OzFx Signals v1.7 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator OzFx Signals v1.7.

Parameters:


PairsList="EURUSD,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,AUDUSD,EURJPY,GPBUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,NZDUSD,CHFJPY,CADJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD";//- This is where you add the currency pairs you want
SymbolSuffix="";//- If your broker names the currency pairs with a suffix for a mini account (like an "m", for example), enter the suffix here
ShowTimeTillNextBar=True;
ShowAESSignal=True;
Show4HoursSqueezeMore=True;
SMAFilterOriginal=False;//- Filter Original Method with SMA
SMAFilterAES=False;//- Filter AES Method with SMA
SMAFilterPeriod=200;
StochKPeriod=5;
StochDPeriod=3;
StochSlowing=3;
ATRPeriod=5;
OriginalAndAESTF=1440;//- Original & AES Signal Timeframe: 1, 15, 30, 60, 240 - Default is Daily (D1)
SqueezeMoreTF=240;//- Squeeze-More Timeframe: 1, 15, 30, 60, 240 - Default is H4


OzFx Signals v1.7

