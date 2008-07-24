Watch how to download trading robots for free
sell zone fibs - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator "sell zone fibs".
Parameters:
MAPeriod=55;
MAType=2;
fibo1=1;
fibo2=2;
fibo3=3;
fibo4=4;
fibo5=5;
fibo6=6;
fibo7=7;
sell zone fibs
