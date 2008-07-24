CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

sell zone fibs - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
23595
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator "sell zone fibs".

Parameters:

MAPeriod=55;
MAType=2;
fibo1=1;
fibo2=2;
fibo3=3;
fibo4=4;
fibo5=5;
fibo6=6;
fibo7=7;


sell zone fibs

Orders management Orders management

The library contains the functions that ease the writing of EAs.

DayBorders. The borders of the previous calendar day for the trading by Larry Williams. DayBorders. The borders of the previous calendar day for the trading by Larry Williams.

The script automates the drawing of time lines of opening/closing of a calendar day and the price lines of opening/closing of the days.

The implementation of the MACD pattern Trend continuation The implementation of the MACD pattern Trend continuation

The EA trades based on the trend continuation pattern of the MACD indicator.

OzFx Signals v1.7 OzFx Signals v1.7

The indicator OzFx Signals v1.7.