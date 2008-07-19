CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MACD_Colored_v103 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
A new version of indicator MACD Colored.

Alert_On="ANY";
EMail_Alert=true;
Max_Alerts=3;
Alert_Before_Minutes=15;
Alert_Every_Minutes=5;
ShowSignal=true;
FontSize=8;
FontColor=Silver;


MACD_Colored_v103

