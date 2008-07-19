Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD_Colored_v103 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 40986
A new version of indicator MACD Colored.
Alert_On="ANY";
EMail_Alert=true;
Max_Alerts=3;
Alert_Before_Minutes=15;
Alert_Every_Minutes=5;
ShowSignal=true;
FontSize=8;
FontColor=Silver;
Psychological
The indicator is rewritten from FXAccuCharts to MT4.Indicator WSO + WRO + Trend Line
The indicator is almost 2 years old. I didn't lay it out, because I had no idea of how to use it.
Multi pair MACD
The Multi pair MACD indicator. Another variant of MACD, shows the signals for the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD.Coloured Days on Chart
This indicator separates the days into two different colours on the chart.