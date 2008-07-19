Watch how to download trading robots for free
Multi pair MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Multi pair MACD indicator. Another variant of MACD, shows the signals for the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD.
FastEma =12;
SlowEma =26;
SignalEma =9;
barsPerPair=70;
pairs ="EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD";
TimeFrame ="Current time frame";
equalize =false;
text ="color";
textColor =Silver;
backColor =C'48,48,48';
separatorWidth=6;
