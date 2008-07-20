CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Coloured Days on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
The number of days to colour can be set; you can change the two colours used.

No_of_days_to_colour

Colour1

Colour2




