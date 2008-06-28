Pendulum 1_01.mq4

The Parameters of Working



- Places two starting pending orders for buying and selling (the size of the lot is calculated automatically on the basis of the deposit size and the maximum increase of leverage from 0.01 to 0.07 lots) taking into account the size of two previous daily bars (the distance between the current price, the size of trailing and pipsing)

- The pending orders are "trailed" following the price until one of them has triggered.

- Pipses the triggered order by modifying the opposite order by the leverage level. Disables trailing, so the trading frontiers are defined.

- When the price reverses and an order with a leverage is opened, it places a pending order with a larger leverage in the reversed direction at the price of the first opened order, etc. (the maximum lot is increased by 2*218), creating the pendulum. The pipsing is disabled.

- Controls the gross profit and loss (automatically calculates the percentage of profits from 2% to 0.2%). Closes all orders in case of the profit presence.







Strategy Tester Report

Pendulum 1_01

iPForex-Server (Build 216)







Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)

Period Day (D1) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2008.05.30 00:00 (2005.01.01 - 2008.06.01)

Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)

Bars in test 1889 Ticks modelled 6589765 Modelling quality n/a



Initial deposit 700.00

Total net profit 1430.68 Gross profit 10835.78 Gross loss -9405.11

Profit factor 1.15 Expected payoff 1.01

Absolute drawdown 78.47

Maximal drawdown 530.91 (31.39%)

Relative drawdown 39.42% (422.88)

Total trades 1417 Short positions (% won) 704 (78.69%) Long positions (% won) 713 (87.10%)

Profit trades (% of total) 1175 (82.92%) Loss trades (% of total) 242 (17.08%)

Largest profit trade 617.73 loss trade -606.91

Average profit 9.22 loss trade -38.86

Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 27 (44.91) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-606.91)

Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 617.73 (1) consecutive loss (count of losses) -606.91 (1)

Average consecutive wins 5 consecutive losses 1



Figure 1

Initial deposit 5000.00

Total net profit 6162.48



Figure 2





