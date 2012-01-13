CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Quotes Monitoring (memory-mapped file) - expert for MetaTrader 5

--- | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10076
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
memmap32.zip (737.29 KB)
memmap64.zip (8.42 KB)
monitor_v2.mq5 (12.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This Expert Advisor is example of use of the Memory Mapping DLL for working with File Mapping functions.

In this example the Expert Advisor create a virtual (memory-mapped) file and start to update the quotes on symbol.

Using this way, Expert Advisors can exchange data (for example, quotes) using common memory-mapped file.

The format of the memory-mapped file is the same as used in MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor. It means that you can exchange quotes between МetaТrader 5 and МetaТrader 4.

Quotes Monitoring (memory-mapped file)

The other data exchange can be organized using the similar way.

The code has a lot of comments and logs.

The MemMap32/64.dll library (see MemMap32/64.zip) must be placed to : terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Libraries

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/817

IncRVIOnArray IncRVIOnArray

CRVIOnArray class is designed for calculation of RVI (Relative Vigor Index) values on indicator buffers. Test_RVIOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.

sSyncScroll sSyncScroll

Script for the charts simultaneous scrolling.

Memory Mapping Memory Mapping

DLL (MS VC++ 2010) for working with Memory Mapped files.

File Mapping without DLL File Mapping without DLL

The classes (conveted from C++ to MQL5) for working with memory mapped files.