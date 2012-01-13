Quotes Monitoring (memory-mapped file)

This Expert Advisor is example of use of the Memory Mapping DLL for working with File Mapping functions.



In this example the Expert Advisor create a virtual (memory-mapped) file and start to update the quotes on symbol.

Using this way, Expert Advisors can exchange data (for example, quotes) using common memory-mapped file.



The format of the memory-mapped file is the same as used in MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor. It means that you can exchange quotes between МetaТrader 5 and МetaТrader 4.







The other data exchange can be organized using the similar way.



The code has a lot of comments and logs.