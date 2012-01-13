Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Quotes Monitoring (memory-mapped file) - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10076
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Expert Advisor is example of use of the Memory Mapping DLL for working with File Mapping functions.
In this example the Expert Advisor create a virtual (memory-mapped) file and start to update the quotes on symbol.
Using this way, Expert Advisors can exchange data (for example, quotes) using common memory-mapped file.
The format of the memory-mapped file is the same as used in MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor. It means that you can exchange quotes between МetaТrader 5 and МetaТrader 4.
The other data exchange can be organized using the similar way.
The code has a lot of comments and logs.
The MemMap32/64.dll library (see MemMap32/64.zip) must be placed to : terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Libraries
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/817
CRVIOnArray class is designed for calculation of RVI (Relative Vigor Index) values on indicator buffers. Test_RVIOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.sSyncScroll
Script for the charts simultaneous scrolling.
DLL (MS VC++ 2010) for working with Memory Mapped files.File Mapping without DLL
The classes (conveted from C++ to MQL5) for working with memory mapped files.