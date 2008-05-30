CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LinearRegSlope_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15143
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator LinearRegSlope_v1.

What was done.

Parameters:

extern int Price =0;
extern int Length =14;


LinearRegSlope_v1

Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3.

Volatility Quality EA Volatility Quality EA

This expert advisor is based on the Volatility Quality Index indicator created by raff1410.

ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections

The script should solve the "fading charts" problem - the situation when the charts stop being updated while the connection to the server remains ok

EA Template EA Template

A slightly optimized EA template from article MetaEditor: Templates as a Spot to Stand On