Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44573
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3.
Parameters:
extern int MaPeriod=10;extern int MaMetod =2;
extern int Step=10;
extern int CountBars=4000;
extern bool UseT3=true;
extern double b=0.88;
extern bool Alerts=true;
Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3
