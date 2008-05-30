CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3.

Parameters:

extern int MaPeriod=10;extern int MaMetod =2;
extern int Step=10;
extern int CountBars=4000;
extern bool UseT3=true;
extern double b=0.88;
extern bool Alerts=true;


Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3

