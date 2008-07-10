Indicator T3.Lnx. It uses signals Heiken Ashi.



For the indicator to work, you should place files T3Series.mqh and PriceSeries.mqh into directory MetaTrader\experts\include.



Heiken Ashi#.mq4 should be placed in directory MetaTrader\indicators.

Inputs:



T3Period= 14; // averaging period of T3Bollinger Bands

MA_method=0; // averaging method

MA_Smooth=20; // smoothing depth of the obtained Moving Averages

Bands_Smooth=20; // smoothing depth of the obtained Bollinger Bands

Smooth_Curvature=100; // smoothing parameter ranging from -100 to +100; it affects the transition quality;

Bands_Shift=0; // indicator's shift along the time axis

Input_Price_Customs=0; // selecting prices the indicator is calculated on







T3.Lnx

