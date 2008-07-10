Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BW MFI + Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23408
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator displays in the separate window the values of the volumes and tints them with the BW MFI colors. It shows a tip about the candlestick and the value of Volume for it as soon as you put the cursor of your mouse over it.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8206
ZZ_TimeWinter 1-1000.mq4
YURAZ's library, determining the switch to dayllight saving time and revert to standard time3D Oscilator
An oscillator that signals in case of trend changing.
T3.Lnx
Indicator T3.Lnx. It uses signals Heiken Ashi.MACD_Histogram
MACD Histogram with outomatic divergent line .