Indicators

Tro_Mid - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
14222
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
_TRO_MID.mq4 (12.88 KB) view
Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not so simple.

Tro_Mid

Tickwatcher 2.0 Tickwatcher 2.0

Another indicator showing recommendations for each currency pair and period.

Triggerlines Shift Modified Triggerlines Shift Modified

Indicator Triggerlines Shift Modified.

linreg linreg

A simple indicator will be useful for beginners. Even the present optimization.

10 pips 10 pips

Trading without indicators!!!