CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

mt4mm - script for MetaTrader 4

Дмитрий | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11657
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
msvcr71.zip (171.92 KB)
mt4mm_v0_1_rc_5.zip (135.86 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Hello, everybody!

I've already uploaded this script on many forums, but I fully forgot about this Code Base. So I'm improving this now.:)

Well, let me introduce to you aт MT 4 plug-in that interactively helps to calculate the amount of lots for the selected symbol according to the current balance (or equity) and loss limit, and then to place an order (or several orders for one symbol simultaneously) with the preset parameters.

There are no viruses, Trojans, backdoors, or things like that in this plug-in.

In the archive, there are help files (in CHM format) that describe all properties of the plug-in and its interface in details.

Screenshot:


Attached are the plug-in itself and a system DLL that may be necessary only, if the plug-in does not run and produces error 126.
Archive contains detailed installation instructions.

Best regards,
Dmitry


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8136

Digistoch-1 Digistoch-1

Indicator has a rekomendatsionny nature. Shows signals on the basis stohastika.

10 pips 10 pips

Trading without indicators!!!

20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS

The most reliable Expert Advisor. EUR/USD 1H

Lucky Lucky

It is a source code by winwin2007 - one of the leaders of the ATC 2007. It works only with the spread 2. It is closed after gaining the minimal profit, that is why Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of a brokerage company are not a problem for it.