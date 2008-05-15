CodeBaseSections
FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION - indicator for MetaTrader 4

1.zip (3.37 KB)
FX-AO.mq4 (2.68 KB) view
ZIGZAG-FRACTALS.mq4 (6.28 KB) view
There are 2 indicators and a template in the archive. Zigzag-fractals tracks and connects the upper and the lower fractals to each other. Fx-ao displays angulation. You can find the full description of the strategy at: www.fx-chaos.by.ru.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8052

