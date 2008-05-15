Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24113
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
There are 2 indicators and a template in the archive. Zigzag-fractals tracks and connects the upper and the lower fractals to each other. Fx-ao displays angulation. You can find the full description of the strategy at: www.fx-chaos.by.ru.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8052
The indicator displays the ratio between the length of the current down-trend (in bars) and the total length of the period barsToProcess (of course, in bars, as well) where the down-trend is searched for.RelUpTrLen
The indicator represents the ratio between the length of the up-trend found and the length of the entire range where the indicator is searching for an up-trend.
The indicator shows in the chart the current time in different time zones.Graphical Calculator
It allows you to calculate profits, StopOuts, and margin, just moving in the chart three lines that correspond with the opening level, StopLoss and TakeProfit of the position.