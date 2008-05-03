CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
24576
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Eli hayun

Indicator MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM. Works together with SuperTrend and uses signals CCI.

Indicator MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM


Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO)

Percentage Price Oscillator displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the oscillator. It also emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.

ToR_1.20 ToR_1.20

Indicator ToR_1.20. The indicator shows development of a currency pair.

Traders Dynamic Index Traders Dynamic Index

Indicator Traders Dynamic Index, helps traders to supervise the market.

Stoch Crossing Stoch Crossing

Indicator Stoch Crossing is a modification of EMA-Crossover_Signal based on Stochastic Oscillator.