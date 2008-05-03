Watch how to download trading robots for free
Traders Dynamic Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Dean Malone
Indicator Traders Dynamic Index, helps traders to supervise the market. See forum.
MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM
Indicator MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM. Works together with SuperTrend and uses signals CCI.Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO)
Percentage Price Oscillator displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the oscillator. It also emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.
Stoch Crossing
Indicator Stoch Crossing is a modification of EMA-Crossover_Signal based on Stochastic Oscillator.StochCandles
Indicator StochCandles. Paints candles on the basis of stochastic.