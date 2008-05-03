CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Traders Dynamic Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
67148
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Dean Malone

Indicator Traders Dynamic Index, helps traders to supervise the market. See forum.

Indicator Traders Dynamic Index

MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM

Indicator MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM. Works together with SuperTrend and uses signals CCI.

Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO)

Percentage Price Oscillator displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the oscillator. It also emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.

Stoch Crossing Stoch Crossing

Indicator Stoch Crossing is a modification of EMA-Crossover_Signal based on Stochastic Oscillator.

StochCandles StochCandles

Indicator StochCandles. Paints candles on the basis of stochastic.