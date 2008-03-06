Watch how to download trading robots for free
VininI ConstTickHeikenAshi R - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Changed calculation of the forming bars. Accelerated the operation speed. The indicator is recommended to be used on M1.
Parameters:
int CountTick=100; // The amount of ticks in the forming bar
bool DrawAll=false; // Should every bar be drawn or not?
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7947
