VininI ConstTick SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 26921
Further to the topic about equivoluminal bars. The indicator is recommended to be used on M1.
Parameters:
int Price_Mode= 0; // price mode 0-6
int MA_Period=13; // smoothing period
int CountTick=100; // the amount of ticks in the forming bar
bool DrawAll=false; // should the intermediate results be drawn or not?
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7946
