Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Supertrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 70507
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Auhtor: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)
Indicator Supertrend. It displays the buying and selling with the colors.
Supertrend
Daily Open-SR (Dosr)
The trading technique that is based on the support/resistance that are determined at the daily opening.A Sample: Lot size adjusting
Code sample
AudioPrice Revision 1
Have audio output of latest price in stereo! Revised to cater for fractional pips as now offered by some brokers to MT4.Stochastic Net
Stochastic net for the the classification problems with the instruction provided.