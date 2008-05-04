Watch how to download trading robots for free
Stoch Crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Robinson (jnrtrading)
Indicator Stoch Crossing is a modification of EMA-Crossover_Signal based on Stochastic Oscillator.
Indicator Stoch Crossing
Traders Dynamic Index
Indicator Traders Dynamic Index, helps traders to supervise the market.MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM
Indicator MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM. Works together with SuperTrend and uses signals CCI.
StochCandles
Indicator StochCandles. Paints candles on the basis of stochastic.GA-ind
I modified the original MACD. This resulted in such an interesting indicator.