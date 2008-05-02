Watch how to download trading robots for free
MTF_ChandelierStops_60min - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16162
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Author: Zathar
One more version of indicator ChandelierStops. Works together with indicator ChandelierStops_v1.
Indicator MTF_ChandelierStops_60min
AUTO_STOP_REVERS
A modified parabolic. It readjusts the entering/leaving points according to the situation on the market.Hull_O_H_L_C
Indicator Hull_O_H_L_C.
MTF Stochastic Standard
Indicator MTF Stochastic Standard. Shows 4 stochastic on one.ToR_1.20
Indicator ToR_1.20. The indicator shows development of a currency pair.