Indexes_v4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Xupypr
Indicator Indexes_v4. It shows the motion pattern of two or more indexes on a single chart.
I've read that the "auto_detect_pair" parameter should be equal to "false", at the same time you can specify what exactly indexes to display with the "show_USD" and so on, the default one is to display all. The description of all parameters is in the source code. Look throug hthe code.
An one thing more - indexes are united to one point at the beginning of every week, i.e. the base point is changed with the coming of every new one - the close prices of the previous week are used.
The last version of the indicator is here.
