e-CA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 17821
Let's continue the Tartan's topic "50 pips a day", but slightly from the other side, as I see it.
You can take the guaranteed 50-60-100 pips if you enter from the flat. Everybody has noticed a long time ago that when the price consolidates the movings interwine in a strap. A great movement ripens and I suggest to take and put in a pocket a part of this movement. I found the i-CA indicator instead of movings, it is more comfortable to place the stops after it and it is more demonstrative. May be it has some other advantages I didn't examine it deeply.
At the request of mates from Alpari I drawn the quant of the EA e-CA-5 (uploaded) on a break through of one i-CA line. It seemed to me that one is too little for a guaranteed profit, so I added another two with different parameters. Now look what is the result.
Attention: It works with the i-CA indicator.
Input Parameters:
extern double TakeProfit = 60; extern int StopLoss = 40; extern double Lots = 0.1; extern int Trailing = 0; extern int Step = 0; extern int MA.Period = 35; extern int MA.method = 0;//MODE_SMA extern int sigma_b=5; extern int sigma_s=5;
e-CA
An Example of Working:
Also see the attached Zip file.
