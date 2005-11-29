Join our fan page
Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 31903
Moving Average of Oscillator is the difference between the oscillator and oscillator smoothing. In this case, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence base-line is used as the oscillator, and the signal line is used as the smoothing.
OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL
Technical Indicator Description
Full description of OsMA is available in the Technical analysis: Moving Average of Oscillator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7785
The Moving Average Indicator shows the mean instrument price value for a certain period of time.Momentum
The Momentum indicator measures the amount that a security’s price has changed over a given time span.
Parabolic SAR Indicator was developed for analyzing the trending markets.Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicator is a price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100.