CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Moving Average of Oscillator is the difference between the oscillator and oscillator smoothing. In this case, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence base-line is used as the oscillator, and the signal line is used as the smoothing.


Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA

OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL

Technical Indicator Description

Full description of OsMA is available in the Technical analysis: Moving Average of Oscillator

