代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA - MetaTrader 4脚本

MetaQuotes | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
显示:
6682
等级:
(13)
已发布:
已更新:
OsMA.mq4 (3.51 KB) 预览
\MQL4\Include\
MovingAverages.mqh (8.85 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

Moving Average of Oscillator is the difference between the oscillator and oscillator smoothing. In this case, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence base-line is used as the oscillator, and the signal line is used as the smoothing.


Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA

OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL

Technical Indicator Description

Full description of OsMA is available in the Technical analysis: Moving Average of Oscillator

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7785

Moving Averages, MA Moving Averages, MA

The Moving Average Indicator shows the mean instrument price value for a certain period of time.

Momentum Momentum

The Momentum Indicator (Momentum) measures the amount that a security’s price has changed over a giv

抛物线止损与反转指标(Parabolic SAR, Parabolic) 抛物线止损与反转指标(Parabolic SAR, Parabolic)

抛物线止损与反转指标的开发是用于分析市场的趋势变化的.

相对强弱指数指标(Relative Strength Index, RSI) 相对强弱指数指标(Relative Strength Index, RSI)

相对强弱指数 (RSI) 技术指标是在0到100之间跟随价格的震荡指标.