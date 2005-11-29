请观看如何免费下载自动交易
Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 6682
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
Moving Average of Oscillator is the difference between the oscillator and oscillator smoothing. In this case, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence base-line is used as the oscillator, and the signal line is used as the smoothing.
Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA
OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL
Technical Indicator Description
Full description of OsMA is available in the Technical analysis: Moving Average of Oscillator
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7785
