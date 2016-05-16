Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AG - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12684
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
I am a beginner in this business, and this is my first EA.
Please rate it.
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2005.01.03 01:00 - 2008.01.03 23:00 (2005.01.03 - 2008.01.04)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; F_EMA=15; S_EMA=18; SMA=30; ORDER=6; chk=0;
|Bars in test
|19633
|Ticks modelled
|5262338
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Net profit
|22854.97
|Gross profit
|43365.44
|Gross loss
|-20510.47
|Profit factor
|2.11
|Expected payoff
|31.92
|Absolute drawdown
|1153.32
|Maximum drawdown
|3472.87 (13.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|58.63% (2763.44)
|Total trades
|716
|Short positions (won %)
|347 (54.18%)
|Long positions (won %)
|369 (59.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|409 (57.12%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|307 (42.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|711.36
|loss trade
|-301.33
|Average
|profit trade
|106.03
|loss trade
|-66.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|32 (3068.88)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|18 (-226.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3922.42 (11)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-1528.27 (15)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|5
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7720
AK47_A1
Simple EA, but such efficiency for the year 2007!Disaster
Expert Advisor from the ATC-2007. Buys/sells when the price crosses the line of a moving average with the period (590)
5 _34_5
Indicator 5_34_5Rotating text objects
Example of working with objects: creating object, changing properties, redrawing the chart.