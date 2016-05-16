CodeBaseSections
AG - expert for MetaTrader 4

AG.mq4
 I am a beginner in this business, and this is my first EA.
Please rate it.


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2005.01.03 01:00 - 2008.01.03 23:00 (2005.01.03 - 2008.01.04)
ModelEvery tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
ParametersLots=0.1; F_EMA=15; S_EMA=18; SMA=30; ORDER=6; chk=0;

Bars in test19633Ticks modelled5262338Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched chart errors0




Initial deposit3000.00



Net profit22854.97Gross profit43365.44Gross loss-20510.47
Profit factor2.11Expected payoff31.92

Absolute drawdown1153.32Maximum drawdown3472.87 (13.71%)Relative drawdown58.63% (2763.44)

Total trades716Short positions (won %)347 (54.18%)Long positions (won %)369 (59.89%)

Profit trades (% of total)409 (57.12%)Loss Trades (% of total)307 (42.88%)
Largestprofit trade711.36loss trade-301.33
Averageprofit trade106.03loss trade-66.81
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)32 (3068.88)consecutive losses (loss in money)18 (-226.15)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3922.42 (11)consecutive loss (count)-1528.27 (15)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7720

