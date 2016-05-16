CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

5 _34_5 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
30935
Rating:
(18)
Published:
5_34_5.mq4 (3.26 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: unknown

5_34_5 indicator.

indicator_5_34_5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7727

AG AG

I am not a programmer, so I apologize for mistakes. This is my first EA, please rate it. And also its reliability.

AK47_A1 AK47_A1

Simple EA, but such efficiency for the year 2007!

Rotating text objects Rotating text objects

Example of working with objects: creating object, changing properties, redrawing the chart.

ZH_Dynamic_Arrays_Lib ZH_Dynamic_Arrays_Lib

A set of functions to emulate the dynamic arrays.