Dear Sir,

I made my first EA (not scalper, t/p 100), ran it on EURUSD M1 for 2007 (01.01.2007 - 25.11.2007),

and was very surprised - a profit of about 1 million USD with the initial deposit of 3000!

Alas, it loses the deposit during 2005-2006 and December 2007.

Attempts to use stop losses, closures by flats, time limitations and other worsen the situation.

A lot of potentially profitable orders are filtered out. Obviously, drawdowns make themselves felt.

Does anyone have ideas on improving the EA reliability without cutting off potentially "good" orders?

Do not regard this a trouble, share.

Regards

P.S.

The settings are maximally aggressive, the risk level can be reduced using the parameters:

a) MaxLots - decrease down to 1.

b) LotsRiskReductor - increase, up to 5-10

c) SpanGator - increase up to 3-5.

Although the risk reduction in a single-order system does not lead to improvement of the system in general.

The open order blocks opening of other orders, both profitable and unprofitable.

So, IMHO, the complete testing of the system quality can only be conducted without a limitation

on the number of orders.