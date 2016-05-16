Watch how to download trading robots for free
Rotating text objects - script for MetaTrader 4
Example of working with objects: creating object, changing properties, redrawing the chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7731
