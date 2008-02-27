Watch how to download trading robots for free
Indicator of Quasi-Volume bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
Bars of almost equal volumes are formed.
The parameter 'mode' denotes the period of the average volume calculation:
0 - one week, 1 - one month, 2 - three months, 3 - one year
The parameter 'TM' is a formed timeframe (can be non-standard)
Basic timeframe M1, M5 and M15.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7697
