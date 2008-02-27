CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator of Quasi-Volume bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Victor Nikolaev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16716
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Volume_2_v4.mq4 (7.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Bars of almost equal volumes are formed.
The parameter 'mode' denotes the period of the average volume calculation:
0 - one week, 1 - one month, 2 - three months, 3 - one year
The parameter 'TM' is a formed timeframe (can be non-standard)
Basic timeframe M1, M5 and M15.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7697

Turbo JRSX Turbo JRSX

The indicator shows a trend.

#MTF Center of Gravity #MTF Center of Gravity

#MTF Center of Gravity indicator.

ind_FullSymbol_v1 ind_FullSymbol_v1

Shows the full symbol name on a chart.

Awesome_Signal - Extended Awesome Awesome_Signal - Extended Awesome

The standard Awesome with some amendments: signal line, setup of quick, slow, signal line, shifting of the signal line.