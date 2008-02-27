CodeBaseSections
ind_FullSymbol_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The indicator shows the full symbol name on a chart:


A list of full symbol names from several dealing centers is collected in the indicator. If the list does not contain a symbol, it will be shown in its usual abbreviated form.

Settings: 

Color - font color;
FontSize - font size;
Corner - binding corner: 0 - upper left corner, 1 - upper right corner, 2 - lower left corner, 3 - lower right corner;
X - X coordinate;
Y - Y coordinate.

 

