ind_FullSymbol_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator shows the full symbol name on a chart:
A list of full symbol names from several dealing centers is collected in the indicator. If the list does not contain a symbol, it will be shown in its usual abbreviated form.
Settings:
Color - font color;
FontSize - font size;
Corner - binding corner: 0 - upper left corner, 1 - upper right corner, 2 - lower left corner, 3 - lower right corner;
X - X coordinate;
Y - Y coordinate.
