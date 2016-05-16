Watch how to download trading robots for free
FarhadCrab1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Author: Farhad Farshad
The FarhadCrab1 EA. It has a lot of settings. It also uses a large number of indicators. Some of them: MA, Stochastic, Macd, RSI.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7699
