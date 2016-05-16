CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FlatTrend v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
30090
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kirk Sloan

A modified version of the FlatTrend indicator, shows the beginning and the end of a flat.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7683

Farhad Farhad

The Farhad EA. It has a lot of settings. It also uses the indicators: MACD, Stochastic, SAR, Momentum, MA.

Exp_karacatica Exp_karacatica

Expert Advisor based on two indicators (ADX and Momentum) with a built-in optimizer. Based on the optimization results it selects the best period for indicators and the trading direction or refrains from trading.

FarhadCrab1 FarhadCrab1

The FarhadCrab1 EA. It has a lot of settings. It also uses a large number of indicators. Some of them: MA, Stochastic, Macd, RSI.

Disaster Disaster

Expert Advisor from the ATC-2007. Buys/sells when the price crosses the line of a moving average with the period (590)