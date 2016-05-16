CodeBaseSections
Farhad - expert for MetaTrader 4

Author: Farhad Farshad.

The Farhad EA. It has a lot of settings. It also uses the indicators: MACD, Stochastic, SAR, Momentum, MA.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7680

