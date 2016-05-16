Watch how to download trading robots for free
Laguerre_ROC - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Emerald King, MTE&I
This is an advanced version of RSI. Laguerre converts the signals, so that low-frequency components lag much more that the high-frequency ones. In general, the last bar data has more weight than the previous data, just like the exponential moving average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7477
