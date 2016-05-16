Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MA_In_Color_wAppliedPrice - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20348
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Modified LSMA_In_Color indicator. Added: usage of the applied price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7478
This is an advanced version of RSI. Laguerre converts the signals, so that low-frequency components lag much more that the high-frequency ones.Traditional Itrend
Trend indicator with a multitude of settings. Displays the direction (red) and strength (blue) of the trend as a two-colored histogram. The main signals are the crossing of the zero line, reaching a new high/low, divergence.
The result - receive not only the Murray levels on which the pivot points are based, but also their current statistical significance...MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP
Some people think that most indicators, such as: MACD, RSI, AO, AC, are delayed and not convenient to work with. But the MaksiGen KaHaJI ckaJIneP allows to earn 10 points every day persistently.