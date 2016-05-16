This is an advanced version of RSI. Laguerre converts the signals, so that low-frequency components lag much more that the high-frequency ones.

Some people think that most indicators, such as: MACD, RSI, AO, AC, are delayed and not convenient to work with. But the MaksiGen KaHaJI ckaJIneP allows to earn 10 points every day persistently.

The indicator of the famous trader Korykin. It helps to enter inside the channel.