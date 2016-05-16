Author: Andrew & Conversion: Dr. GainesTrend indicator with a multitude of settings. Displays the direction (red) and strength (blue) of the trend as a two-colored histogram. The main signals are the crossing of the zero line, reaching a new high/low, divergence.

If the red graph is greater than zero and grows - go bullish (if at the same time the blue graph is less than zero and falls - the uptrend is getting stronger)

If the red graph is less than zero and falls - go bearish (if at the same time the blue graph is greater than zero and grows - the downtrend is getting stronger)



