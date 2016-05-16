CodeBaseSections
EVWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
EVWMA.mq4
Author: Aborigen

Elastic Volume Weighted Moving Average (EVWMA), a natural replacement for the standard moving average.

Differences of the EVWMA from the standard МА:
  • 1. The EVWMA does not have an averaging period, instead it uses the volume to determine the period of the average component.
  • 2. The EVWMA considers the information on volume (or time) in a natural and logical manner.
  • 3. The EVWMA can be obtained as an approximation to the statistical estimation, and thus has a mathematical basis.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7457

