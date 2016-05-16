Watch how to download trading robots for free
EVWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Aborigen
Elastic Volume Weighted Moving Average (EVWMA), a natural replacement for the standard moving average.
Differences of the EVWMA from the standard МА:
- 1. The EVWMA does not have an averaging period, instead it uses the volume to determine the period of the average component.
- 2. The EVWMA considers the information on volume (or time) in a natural and logical manner.
- 3. The EVWMA can be obtained as an approximation to the statistical estimation, and thus has a mathematical basis.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7457
EMAPredictive3
This is a very simplistic method, one of the best in the signal processing and target tracking.EMA-Crossover_Signal
The indicator is very simple, and it requires certain mental and psychological efforts.
RSIFilter_v1
Trend filter. In short, the RSIFilter fails on strong fluctuations, but handles the trend good enough, but if it get improved a bit, it could be able to give clear answers.Traditional Itrend
Trend indicator with a multitude of settings. Displays the direction (red) and strength (blue) of the trend as a two-colored histogram. The main signals are the crossing of the zero line, reaching a new high/low, divergence.