LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the triangle with the vertex pointing to the right, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;// Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input Smooth_Method SlMethod=MODE_SMA; // Smoothing method input int SlLength=12; // Smoothing depth input int SlPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant input uint TriggerShift=1; // Bar shift for the trigger
- LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymol_Color=Blue; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymol_Color=HotPink; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of submitted alerts
In case several LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/744
