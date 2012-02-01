CodeBaseSections
LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the triangle with the vertex pointing to the right, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                  // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;// Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation

input Smooth_Method SlMethod=MODE_SMA;    // Smoothing method
input int SlLength=12;                    // Smoothing depth
input int SlPhase=15;                     // Smoothing parameter
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;     // Price constant
input uint TriggerShift=1;                // Bar shift for the trigger
  2. LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: 
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                               // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymol_Color=Blue;                       // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=HotPink;                    // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                           // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical shift
  3. LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of submitted alerts

In case several LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal. Market entry signal

Fig.2. LinearRegSlope_V1_HTF_Signal. Trend continuation signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/744

