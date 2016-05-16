Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
3c_JRSX_H - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15221
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Weld, Jurik Research
The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI. Only through the use of more sophisticated smoothing algorithms it has less delay and smoother shape of the curve.
The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI. Only through the use of more sophisticated smoothing algorithms it has less delay and smoother shape of the curve.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7439
BW2 - WiseMan 1
The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.TMA
Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.
ADX Crossing
Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.ASCT1sig
The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.