Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.

The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.

Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.

The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.